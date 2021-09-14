Cibc World Markets Corp Has $58.04 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 178,974 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 1,640,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

