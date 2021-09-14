Cibc World Markets Corp Has $64.99 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,254 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 170,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

