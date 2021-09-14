Cibc World Markets Corp Has $77.51 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $436.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

