Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,410 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $79,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 122.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 719,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $152,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,962. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $234.92. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $189,188,797. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

