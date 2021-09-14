Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $53,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

BA traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $211.45. The company had a trading volume of 190,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.75. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

