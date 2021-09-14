Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $68.52 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 257,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 49,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

