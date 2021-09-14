Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,884 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $47,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $353.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

