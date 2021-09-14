Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 49,157 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

NYSE T traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.