Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $177,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.9% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $12,682,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $157.51. 81,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,976. The stock has a market cap of $249.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

