Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,149 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Management worth $51,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of WM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.37. 7,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,849. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

