Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,565 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $37,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after buying an additional 676,459 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after buying an additional 597,085 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.07.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

