Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 109,658 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,658 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The firm has a market cap of $232.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

