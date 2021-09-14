Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 19,241 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $343.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.91 and its 200 day moving average is $369.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.