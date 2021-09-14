Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 54,180 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,180 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $128.77. 90,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

