Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 553,349 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,349 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $27,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 152,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,709. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

