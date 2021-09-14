Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 56,822 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,822 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $89,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $280.22. 93,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

