Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $101,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 120,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 303,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,820,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.