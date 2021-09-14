Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Director Acquires $14,840.00 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Director Timothy R. Franson purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $14,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 175,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

