Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 584.5% in August

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, an increase of 584.5% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Cielo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,834. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

