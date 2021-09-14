Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$0.74. Cielo Waste Solutions shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 5,050,645 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$161,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,625.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.