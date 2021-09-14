Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

