Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,549 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Cinemark worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of CNK opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

