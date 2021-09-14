Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $406.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

