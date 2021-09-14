Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CLOK remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,733. Cipherloc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
