Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLOK remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,733. Cipherloc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.