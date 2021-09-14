Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 320,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The firm has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

