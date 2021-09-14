Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $245.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 120.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 633,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

