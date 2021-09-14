Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 0.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after buying an additional 6,387,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 224,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,709. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.