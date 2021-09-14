Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 1,098,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,571,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

