Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.0% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $2,323.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,821. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,206.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,285.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

