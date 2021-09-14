Citigroup Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

CCCS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.