Citigroup Inc. Acquires 36,420 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.33% of Extra Space Storage worth $71,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,551.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

