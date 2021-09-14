Citigroup Inc. Acquires 472,277 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 132.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,277 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Cerner worth $64,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Cerner by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.