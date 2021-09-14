Citigroup Inc. Acquires 47,555 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ventas worth $54,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $48,006,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

