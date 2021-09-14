Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Mplx worth $80,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mplx by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 694,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mplx by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 515,736 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,595,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

