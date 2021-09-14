Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of The Kroger worth $58,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.37.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

