Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,092 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Clorox worth $55,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox stock opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

