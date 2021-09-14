Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.33% of Darden Restaurants worth $62,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

