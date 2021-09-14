Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,063 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cintas worth $62,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $406.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average of $365.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

