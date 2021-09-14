Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $64,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $358.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,880 shares of company stock worth $78,665,635. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.