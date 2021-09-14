Citigroup Inc. Has $54.03 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $54,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.