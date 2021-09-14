Citigroup Inc. Has $58.71 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.38% of Nuance Communications worth $58,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,497,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,688,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUAN opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $55.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

