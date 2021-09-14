Citigroup Inc. Has $69.87 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $69,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

