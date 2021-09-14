Citigroup Inc. Has $76.94 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $76,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,609 shares of company stock worth $85,440,562. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average is $216.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.