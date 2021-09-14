Citigroup Inc. Has $76.94 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $76,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average is $216.20.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.