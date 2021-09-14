Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,146,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Energy Transfer worth $75,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.