Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IHS Markit worth $54,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

