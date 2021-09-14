Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of MSCI worth $63,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $643.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.48. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.