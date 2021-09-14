Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372,162 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Citigroup worth $185,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100,149. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

