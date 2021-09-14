Citigroup Inc. Purchases 47,467 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.98% of Graphic Packaging worth $54,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

