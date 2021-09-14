Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $67,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66.

