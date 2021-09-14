Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,253 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $54,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $219.35 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.